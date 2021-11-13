Woman seriously injured in shooting outside bar along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh; Wilson man charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously wounded when she was shot in the face at a bar along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh late Friday night, police said.

The incident happened outside around 11:30 p.m. at 3316 Capital Blvd., which is the Brass Tap & Billiards, Raleigh police said.

The woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Friday night, several police officers were at the scene, which is just across from Cook Out restaurant at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Starmount Drive. Police had crime scene tape up around large areas of the parking lot and the drive-through for Popeyes restaurant

Travaris Monta Holloman, 28, of Peartree Court in Wilson, was charged in the shooting, according to police.

Holloman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident.

No other details were available.