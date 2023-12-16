RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car Saturday night.

The incident was reported as a motor vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Poole Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

As of 10:25 p.m., the 2000 block of Poole Road was still closed as officers remained on the scene to investigate the case.

Police said drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

No other information was released Saturday night.