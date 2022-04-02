RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University officials said they are investigating a sexual assault that took place Saturday after a woman met a man at the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park.

Authorities reported the incident at 8:50 p.m. and said it took place on the property of the Cherry Building on the Dix Campus of the university, according to an N.C. State news release.

A female, who is not a student, told authorities she was “sexually assaulted by a male subject she met while attending the Dreamville Music Festival,” the news release said.

“The suspect was last seen running back towards the direction of the music festival inside of Dix Park,” the release said.

The suspect has not been identified and has not been apprehended, officials said.

The suspect is described as 6-feet-1 tall, 140 lbs, with a slender build, having close/cropped hair, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and a yellow traffic vest with reflective stripes, the news release said.