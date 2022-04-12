RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot at a motel Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Super 8 motel located at 2501 S. Saunders St. at approximately 12:30 a.m., police confirmed.

According to authorities, a woman was shot in her room at the motel and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said those involved in the shooting are at large and there’s currently no suspect information.

It’s not clear at this time what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.