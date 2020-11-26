Woman shot at Thanksgiving family gathering in Raleigh; fines possible for COVID-19 violations, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot during a family gathering for Thanksgiving Thursday evening in Raleigh, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Star Street, which is just off New Bern Avenue. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A CBS 17 crew observed tables set up out in front of the home. The residents of the house where the shooting happened could be fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions, police said.