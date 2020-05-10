Officers in armed standoff with suspect after woman shot in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in Raleigh on Saturday night and as of 11:15 p.m. officers were involved in an armed standoff with the suspect, according to police.

The incident was initially reported in the 900 block of Beverly Drive around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

However, the woman, 55, walked into WakeMed after suffering a gunshot wound to her chest, Raleigh police said.

In a news release, police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Kennedy Street, which is just off New Bern Avenue near Raleigh Boulevard.

Police said they believe the woman’s wounds are not life-threatening.

Police later went to an area along Poole Road, which is now blocked, where they are dealing with the suspect in an armed standoff.

More headlines from CBS17.com: