RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning.

At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St.

When they got to the scene, they report finding a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital and her injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

They report investigations show the shooting did not happen at the location they were called to, only that the 911 call was placed there.

Police continue to investigate.

No charges have been filed at this time.