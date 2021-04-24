Woman shot in Raleigh in same block where man was shot last weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman was shot Saturday night in the same block where a man was shot a week earlier.

The most recent incident happened just before 9:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Trailside Drive, which is near Carnage Middle School in an area south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

A woman in her 40s was shot in her leg during the incident Saturday night, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what police said were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A week ago around 8:05 p.m. in the same block, a man was standing outside his apartment when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

In that case, police said they did not have any suspect information because the man said he did not see where the gunshot came from.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.