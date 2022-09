RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night.

At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive.

They say they found a woman who was shot.

She was taken to the hospital, according to reports.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.