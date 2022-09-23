RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police.

On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive in southeast Raleigh.

Police said one adult female was shot.

No other information was released.

Police have closed Griffis Glen Drive in the 3900 block and have crime scene tape up around a home.

Griffis Glen Drive is located just off Battle Bridge Road several blocks east of Rock Quarry Road.

Photo by Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Photo by Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Raleigh police at the scene of the shooting Friday afternoon. Photo by Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

This is a breaking news development and this story will be updated.