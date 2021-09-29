Woman shot in southeast Raleigh, police say

Scene of a Sept. 29, 2021 shooting on Cooper Road in Raleigh. (Andrew Miller/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night in southeast Raleigh, officials said.

Raleigh police responded to the 700 block of Cooper Road after 8 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot, police said.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

Detectives are on-scene conducting a follow-up investigation. A CBS 17 crew on scene at 9:45 p.m. observed dozens of evidence markers. The intersection of Cooper and Friar Tuck roads was roped off.