Woman shot in southeast Raleigh, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a Sept. 29, 2021 shooting on Cooper Road in Raleigh. (Andrew Miller/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night in southeast Raleigh, officials said.

Raleigh police responded to the 700 block of Cooper Road after 8 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot, police said.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

Detectives are on-scene conducting a follow-up investigation. A CBS 17 crew on scene at 9:45 p.m. observed dozens of evidence markers. The intersection of Cooper and Friar Tuck roads was roped off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story