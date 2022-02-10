Woman shot inside Garner apartment when 12+ rounds fired into building, police say

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating after a woman was shot when more than one dozen bullets were fired into her home on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100-block of Avery Street just before 5 a.m.

Once at the scene, police determined that a 27-year-old woman inside the apartment had been struck by one of approximately 14 rounds fired into her home.

Authorities said the woman was treated at the scene by Wake County EMS for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said there are “currently no known suspects in this case and the motive is still unknown.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Garner police at 919-772-8810.