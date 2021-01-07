Woman shot multiple times in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night in North Raleigh.

Officers responded to the report along the 4700 block of Mallory Court just after 8:45 p.m. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to WakeMed. There was no information available on her condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.

