Woman suffers several gunshot wounds in early morning Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning.

Investigators were dispatched to the 2900 block of Oneida Court in the southeast Raleigh area at 1:45 a.m. where a female victim had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the woman suffered “several gunshot wounds” and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

