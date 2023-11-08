KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Knightdale Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot to death in front of a home on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Twain Town Drive in the Widewaters Subdivision in reference to a report of shots fired, according to Knightdale police.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity will not be released until her next of kin has been notified, police said.

There’s no active threat to the public, and this is considered an isolated incident, according to Knightdale police. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police urge people to stay away from the area while detectives investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.