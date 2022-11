RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police.

This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.

The woman, who was stabbed, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officers.

Police are still investigating this incident.