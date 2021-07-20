Woman stabbed at Raleigh gas station in ‘domestic situation,’ police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed at a Raleigh gas station on Tuesday morning, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the Circle K in the 3700-block of Capital Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police said the stabbing was a “domestic situation” and that the victim and suspect have a history of domestic incidents.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they made an arrest in the stabbing.

