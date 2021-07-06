Woman stabbed multiple times, seriously injured, Raleigh police say; suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed multiple times and seriously injured on Tuesday morning in Raleigh and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3000-block of Taybran Lane at approximately 1:04 a.m. in reference to a reported stabbing, police said. When the officers got to the scene they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what police called serious injuries.

A man is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.