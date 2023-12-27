RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been transported to a hospital after suffering a stabbing in northwest Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department said the suspect has not been found and is warning the public to steer clear of the area of Glenwood Avenue and W. Millbrook Road while a search is conducted.

The call initially came in at 1:41 p.m. at which point responding officers located and helped the victim who they say suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect has been identified and is known to the victim.

Police did not disclose if the suspect is male or female and did not provide a physical description.

Police collecting evidence at the scene of a Raleigh stabbing. (Dave Hattman/CBS 17)

Westbound Millbrook Road is currently closed between Davis Drive and Glenwood Avenue.

Police say this incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or to submit an anonymous online tip sheet through Crimestoppers.