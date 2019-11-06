Woman steals car at gunpoint near NC State, campus alert says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a woman suspected in an armed carjacking near North Carolina State University’s campus Tuesday evening, according to an alert from the university.

N.C. State police said the car was stolen around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Wolf Village Apartments, which is near Gorman Street.

The woman stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. She was last seen traveling on Gorman Street toward Western Boulevard, police said.

She is described as a black female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and showed a dark handgun, police said.

The stolen vehicle is a red 2008 Jeep Liberty with North Carolina plate TAM-4183.

Anyone with information is asked to call N.C. State police at 919-515-3000.

