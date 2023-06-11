KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are seeking surveillance photos or video after a woman was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning near Knightdale.

At about 5 a.m., Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 6800 block of Forestville Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a woman who was shot.

Investigators said they believe she was shot on a property off the road.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition as of Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said several Wake County deputies and Knightdale police officers put up crime scene tape in the middle of the road.

Forestville Road was blocked near the intersection with Old Crews Road. Other parts of Forestville Road were also closed for several hours Saturday.

Deputies said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Sunday night, deputies said investigators are talking with witnesses and gathering evidence.

Deputies said they are also asking anyone with information, pictures, or/and videos related to the shooting to please contact them at 919-856-6800.