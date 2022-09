RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was struck by a car traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard Friday night just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said.

Raleigh police said the wreck happened near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard near Calvary Lane and three lanes are currently blocked.

The wreck is just north of the U.S. 401 and U.S. 1 split on Capital Boulevard, a few blocks north of Interstate 440.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the highway should be clear by 10:20 p.m.