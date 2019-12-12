Woman struck by vehicle outside Durant Road Elementary, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Durant Road Elementary School on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the collision occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at 9901 Durant Road, which is the location of the elementary school. Abbots Creek Elementary is also near the scene of the incident.

Police said the woman was leaving Durant Road Elementary and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit. The woman knew someone at the school but officials said she was not a teacher at the school or the parent of a child there.

She was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries including broken bones and a cut on her head, police said.

Traffic in the area was backed up as authorities investigated the incident.

Police did not say if anyone will be facing charges in connection to the collision.

