RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday night after she was hit by a car in downtown Raleigh, police said.

The pedestrian-involved crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. McDowell and W. Lenoir streets, which is near the convention center.

Police said the driver involved stayed on scene. It wasn’t known yet if the driver will face any charges.