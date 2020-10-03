Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into Cary hair salon

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured when a car crashed into a Cary hair salon Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at the salon at 740 E. Chatham St., according to Cary town officials.

The woman who owns the salon, Shamim Beauty Parlor, was inside and was injured by the vehicle that crashed into the business.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cary officials said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The daughter of the driver says her mom was trying to park her car, when something malfunctioned and she accidentally drove through the storefront.

The building sustained some structural damage and inspectors were checking it Saturday evening, according to Cary officials.

