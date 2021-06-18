Woman taken to hospital after man mishandles gun, shoots her, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by gunfire when a man mishandled a gun Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Quarry Street, according to Raleigh police.

A man was “demonstrating how to clear a weapon and he demonstrated wrong,” the Raleigh police watch commander said.

The gun fired and a bullet went into a nearby woman’s shoulder and caused a lung to collapse, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said charges are likely in the case. The area where the shooting happened is just east of southern downtown Raleigh.