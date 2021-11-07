Woman taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was wounded in a shooting in a parking lot in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Burgundy Street, which is just off Millbank Street near the intersection with North Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

The woman was shot in her upper body and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the woman’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they did not have a suspect. The 1600 block of Burgundy Street is the location of several apartment buildings.

No other information was available.