RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive, according to Raleigh police.

A group of motorcyclists that was heading south on Capital Boulevard had stopped at a red light.

Just as the light turned green for the motorcyclists, a woman tried to cross the street, police said. The first motorcyclist managed to swerve and miss the woman, but she was hit by a second motorcyclist, according to police.

The woman suffered what police said they believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are reviewing nearby video footage of the incident.