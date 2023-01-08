The area where the crash happened. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.

It’s not clear how the wreck happened, but the woman was freed from her car by rescue crews, according to police.

She was taken to WakeMed for treatment. People in other cars were injured, but they suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The 3900 block of westbound Western Boulevard was closed while crews removed the damaged vehicles, according to police.

Western Boulevard at the I-440 Beltline is expected to be closed until Wednesday because of the water line repair.