Woman taken to hospital after she’s stabbed by another woman, Raleigh police say

The scene of the stabbing Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was wounded when she was stabbed by another woman in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of South Pettigrew Street, according to Raleigh police.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries in the stabbing, police said.

The incident happened during “an altercation” between the pair, according to police.

Police are still investigating, but the other woman involved was at the scene when police arrived, according to officers.

No other details were released by authorities.

