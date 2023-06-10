Police at the scene Saturday night. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured in a shooting in North Raleigh Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Shanda Drive, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A woman was shot while she was inside a unit of the apartments on the corner of Six Forks Road, police said.

The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The woman was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

A person of interest was detained by police after the shooting, officers said.

Crime scene tape was up outside the apartment and there were several Raleigh police vehicles in the parking lot.

The incident is still under investigation.