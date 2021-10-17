Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was wounded in a shooting in a south Raleigh neighborhood late Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. along the 1000 block of Early Rise Street, which is in a neighborhood east of the intersection of East Tryon and West Garner roads, Raleigh police said.

A woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There was no word about what led to the shooting.

No other information was available.

