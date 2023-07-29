RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after she was stabbed during an incident at a Raleigh apartment complex Saturday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Knickerbocker Parkway, which is the location of apartments between Ebenezer Church Road and Duraleigh Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman that had a single stab wound, police said.

The stabbing suspect, a man, was still at the scene and was taken into custody, police said.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The stabbing is still under investigation and it’s unclear if it was a domestic situation, police said.

No other information was provided by authorities.