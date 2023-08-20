RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by a family member in the second Raleigh shooting in just over an hour Sunday — only blocks from an earlier unrelated shooting, police said.

The second shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

An unrelated shooting a mile west seriously injured a man just before 5:25 p.m. on Shades Place, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said. As of 7 p.m., a manhunt for a suspect was still underway.

The second shooting took place inside a home and injured a woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to officers.

A suspect — a family member of the victim — was taken into custody, police said.

No other information was released about the second shooting.