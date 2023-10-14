RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was stabbed just off New Bern Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, which is a group of apartments just north of WakeMed Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A woman was taken to WakeMed for injuries she suffered in the stabbing, police said.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. There is no suspect information about the stabbing.

Around the same time, a man made threats at a beauty shop just a few blocks away, police said.

The man entered Beauty World at 3649 New Bern Ave. and was involved in a larceny and communicating threats, according to police.

No one was injured in the Beauty World incident, police said.