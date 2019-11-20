Woman takes concerns over safety at Raleigh post office to CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman in southeast Raleigh is speaking out to CBS 17 after attempts to get the post office on Sunnybrook Road cleaned up failed.

Felicia Wells said there are weeds, overgrown trees, faded parking space lines, and even a stop sign without the sign. She doesn’t feel safe driving on the property.

“Literally when I come here, especially when I’m exiting, the weeds are so overgrown that my car is getting scratched up,” said Wells.

Wells and her mom get their mail from the Sunnybook Road post office each day. They used to go at night but stopped doing that because lighting on the property is too dim.

“Make it look presentable,” Wells said. “I want to feel safe when I come to the post office.”

CBS 17’s Laura Smith went to the property and confirmed Wells’ concerns, then reached out to the U.S. Postal Service. They immediately got to work. Landscaping began and a spokesperson said new signage and brighter lights for the property will be replaced.

If you have something that is driving you crazy on your drive let Laura Smith know about it so she can get answers. Her email is smith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now