Woman turns herself in following shooting in Apex, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman turned herself in following a shooting, Apex police say.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. at a house along Evening Star Drive in Apex.

According to police, 41-year-old Glenn Jacobs was shot while he was inside his car on Sunday. He taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Monday around 1:15 a.m., Apex police said Candice Branch, 34, of Raleigh, voluntarily turned herself into police in connection with the shooting, Apex police said.

Branch was in a relationship with Jacobs, police said.

Branch has been charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, police said.

Additional charges may be pending.

The Apex Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no information indicating the potential of threats toward the Apex Community.