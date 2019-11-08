Woman used BB gun in NC State carjacking, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators say the woman who stole a Jeep at gunpoint Tuesday on N.C. State’s campus was actually brandishing a B.B. gun.

Jnaja Quisha Porter, 20, was arrested Wednesday evening after she led police on a chase in the stolen vehicle, police said.

A day earlier at 8:40 p.m., police said Porter stole the 2008 Jeep Liberty at gunpoint in the parking lot of Wolf Village on the campus of North Carolina State University.

Warrants say Porter used a black B.B. gun “which reasonably appeared to the victim as a black firearm.”

It wasn’t until 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when officers saw the Jeep that had been reported stolen.

Jnaja Quisha Porter (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Officers attempted to stop the Jeep — which they say was occupied by seven people, including three children — in the 3800-block of Brentwood Road.

The driver fled and officers initiated a pursuit, officials said. The suspect continued to elude police and got onto Interstate 440 west before exiting north onto Six Forks Road, police said.

Authorities found the vehicle abandoned and Porter was found on foot in the area of Six Forks and Millbrook roads.

According to her arrest warrant, Porter was traveling more than 100 mph and ran “multiple red lights” while leading police on a chase. She had two 3-year-old children and one 1-year-old child in the Jeep during the chase.

No one was injured during the chase.

Porter was initially charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Later Thursday, she was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and weapon on education property – not gun, court documents show.

She is now being held under a $455,000 bond.

