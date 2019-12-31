Woman wanted for ABC store theft, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say Wake County ABC officers are looking for a woman they say is responsible for thefts in both ABC stores in Garner.

Police say the woman drives a black/burgundy Toyota Rav4. Investigators did not offer a description of the woman or what she may have stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer McLeod with Wake County ABC or Garner police at 919-772-8810.

