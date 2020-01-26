Woman who flew into RDU tests negative for coronavirus, NC officials say

Passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high speed train station in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday, halting transportation and warning against public gatherings, to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced Saturday night that a woman who flew into RDU this week and was suspected of having the coronavirus tested negative for the deadly virus.

North Carolina health officials said Friday that a possible case of coronavirus was under investigation in the state.

A woman who recently traveled to China passed through Wuhan City and arrived at RDU International Airport on Thursday.

North Carolina Public Health Medical Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore spoke to the media Friday afternoon saying the possible case of the virus is a “big concern.”

On Friday, the patient presented mild respiratory symptoms and was in good condition and being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital.

After testing, Moore said that the patient was not infected with the disease.

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health,” Moore said in a news release. “We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future.”

