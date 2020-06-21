Woman wounded in Raleigh shooting just south of downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in Raleigh during daylight hours Sunday afternoon, police said.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, according to a news release from Raleigh police.
Police initially received a call about someone shooting a firearm in the area, which is just south of downtown Raleigh.
“Upon arrival, they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.
The woman was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police said her wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police said they are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information that might help detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.