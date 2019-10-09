Women Empower Expo coming to downtown Raleigh Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Women Empower Expo (WEX) is coming to downtown Raleigh for one day only this weekend.

The expo features all kinds of different activities and opportunities that can help female entrepreneurs in their quest to build their businesses and grow their ideas.

Those who attend WEX will hear from experts and leaders and will have the opportunity to network with other women and discover new business strategies.

Alexa Rose Carlin is the founder and CEO of Women Empower X and she has recently relocated to Raleigh. She will sit down with CBS 17 to talk about her move and her major event happening on Saturday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

For tickets and more information on WEX, click here.

