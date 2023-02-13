NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– Two women were sentenced Friday to a combined 33 months in prison for managing and involvement in an illicit massage parlor and for trying to bribe law enforcement to provide protection for the parlors.

Ming Ji Cao and Og Bun Park, of Flushing, New York, and Wilmington. ran the parlors between August 2020 and June 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. Cao was sentenced to 18 months and fined $1,000. Park got 15 months and a $750 fine. Both had pleaded guilty to the charges and both will have three years of supervised release following their prison terms.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Cao and Park, were arrested as part of a broad undercover operation for attempting to bribe officers for protection of their massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington, where sexual services were being offered, Easley stated in a news release.

The case came from an investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of other agencies, which determined that, in addition to the massages, clients were also obtaining sexual services at the parlors.

Additionally, an HSI agent began going undercover to meet with Cao, Park, and other individuals who provided bribes to the agent, believing that the bribes would protect against law enforcement inquiries at the parlors.

On June 16, 2021, HSI, with the assistance of numerous law enforcement agencies, led a coordinated takedown across four different federal districts that included the execution of search warrants at eight different massage parlors, multiple residences, and the arrest of six individuals, including Cao and Park, Easley said. Cao and Park are each responsible for coordinating several thousand dollars in bribery payments.