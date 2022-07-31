RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday.

It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.

There were guest speakers, shopping, seminars and breakout sessions at the event at PNC Arena.

Organizers said it was a chance for women to talk about any and everything impacting their own lives.

“Some of the takeaways from women’s empowerment this year include struggling with mental health, we talked a lot about that, and talking about juggling family and life and career, understanding we can’t do it all,” one organizer said.

This is the first time in two years that the event was back in person – it was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.