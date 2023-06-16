RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Work continues at a Raleigh assisted living facility to get it back into shape for patients after a fire Thursday that forced the evacuation of 50 patients.

When a fire erupts you have to move fast, and in the case of an assisted living facility like Spring Arbor it can be problematic because a lot of patients need help getting around.

Raleigh Fire Chief Herbert Griffin said the blaze began outside the facility and quickly moved inside. The cause is still being investigated.

At one point, holes were cut in the roof as firefighters ventilated smoke from the structure.

Ironically the chief also says first responders had a head start in knowing what was going on.

“The call was from EMS,” said Griffin. “They were there attending to a patient, and they noticed smoke and fire. They were the ones calling it in.”

50 patients, in various states of medical need, had to be evacuated.

“I came over here yesterday and the scene was chaotic,” said Hide Terada.

Terada lives nearby. Alerted to the fire by a friend, he went there to check on his 84-year-old mother.

By the time he got there, she was already being moved to a co-owned facility.

“I can only imagine moving those senior citizens, I mean, some of them are harder than others,” he said. “Can imagine 50 older people…you know, elderly people, some of them with walkers, you know.”

He praised those who evacuated all of them without injury.

“It’s an amazing job,” he said.

The facility’s owners say repeated evacuation drills played a role in getting everyone out swiftly and safely.

Terada says his mom considers her relocation to a temporary facility as “a sleepover” but he came back today to pick up a lot of her belongings because it’s going to be a while before she gets back into Spring Arbor.

“They didn’t tell me when they’re going to return or anything like that,” he said. “So the ‘sleepover’ might get longer.”

The facility’s owners say right now they’re still trying to assess the damage done by the fire before they can determine when reoccupation can occur.