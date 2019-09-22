Work continues, lanes blocked after Raleigh water main break Thursday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials say that work is continuing Sunday after a water main break Thursday night along the 7900 block of Brier Creek Parkway.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes between Skyland Ridge Parkway and Glenwood Avenue.

On Friday, officials said the water main would be repaired by 8 p.m. that evening.

Work on Sunday is to a water valve, according to a Raleigh news release.

Crews Sunday have closed the left and right turn lanes along the 7900 block of Brier Creek Parkway.

“Motorists should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible,” the news release Sunday said.

The work should be completed by 10 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Eleven customers will have water service cut off during the work Sunday.

An incorrectly-installed pipe that sunk into the ground on Thursday night was the cause of the initial water main break.

According to officials, the pipe, which was less than 20 years old, was installed in the ground incorrectly when it was originally put in. Because of the incorrect installation, the pipe finally began sinking into the ground on Thursday. Pipes, officials said, aren’t meant to sink.

