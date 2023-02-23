RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers who dread the bumpy stretch of I-440 between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road now have a better timeline for when help will be on the way.

NCDOT Spokesperson Aaron Moody said the contractor will begin work on the project in April.

“We’ve heard some talk about that section,” Moody said. “We’re aware of the deteriorating pavement in that area and, you know, that led to the decision for us to accelerate the project and get the repairs in place and get something a little more sturdy in place.”

Moody said repairs didn’t happen sooner because the top layer of pavement prevents hydroplaning and NCDOT did not want to lose that safety benefit.

He said the contractors are waiting until April because warmer temperatures are required for paving. He expects drivers will see them working in the area around that time. The crews will start on one end and go in one direction milling and resurfacing and then turn to do the other side, Moody said.

“A first step for crews that go out there, for the contractors that go out there, to tackle is gonna be milling up the old pavement so that we can begin to replace it, that’s gonna be kind of a first priority,” Moody said.

He said the process is really like doing two layers because in addition to redoing the top layer that’s giving drivers a headache, he said crews will mill up the traditional surface layer of asphalt too.

CBS 17 asked Moody if there is an estimate of when the rough stretch of 440 will turn into a completely smooth ride.

“I think it still just comes down to the contractor’s schedule, and, you know, that will be just determined based on how they phase out the project within the time constraints spelled out in the contract,” Moody said.

CBS 17 reached out to the contractor, Fred Smith Company, to learn more about the project timeline and is waiting to hear back. CBS 17 is also expecting an update from NCDOT regarding the schedule.

The $26 million project is set to be complete by the fall of 2024, a timeline that was moved up from 2025. In addition to resurfacing, the project includes other repairs like new signs, bridge repairs, and better drainage. The 5-mile stretch between Wake Forest Road and Lake Boone Trail will be resurfaced. Raleigh driver Andrea Martinez said a rock flew up from the road and cracked her windshield while driving along 440. CBS 17 spoke to her about the incident in January.

Since then, she drives an extra 10-15 minutes every day to avoid the highway.

“I try not to take 440 because the road is just too bad and I’m afraid of breaking my window again,” Martinez said.

She said she’s excited to hear the resurfacing project is set to begin in April.

“It’s probably gonna be nice and warm in April and they’ll be able to get it done quickly, I hope so anyway,” she said.

Moody said the new pavement is also designed to prevent hydroplaning, but should last longer than the current pavement did, which was laid down in 2012 and last had temporary repairs in 2019.