Work on new Western Boulevard bridge on I-440 to close lanes overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Interstate 440 Improvements Project is well underway in Raleigh and will cause overnight closures this week at the Western Boulevard interchange.

Crews will be working in the median for the new Western Boulevard bridge.

Work started Monday night and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. The exit loop from I-440 west to eastbound Western Boulevard (exit 2A) will close.

A detour will lead drivers to exit at Jones Franklin Road (exit 1C) to turn around and then take I-440 west back to Western Boulevard.

Eastbound Western Boulevard traffic will also be closed just before the I-440 interchange at the same time and for the same purpose. Drivers will take I-440 west and follow the same detour as above to get to the east side of the interchange.

