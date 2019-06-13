Work van slams into south Raleigh motel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A work van slammed into a south Raleigh motel Thursday morning.

According to those on the scene, the driver had the car in drive instead of reverse and crashed through one of the motel rooms at Country Lodge, located in the 2700 block of S. Wilmington Street.

The property manager said no one was in the motel room at the time of the crash and that everyone is OK.

Police did not say if the driver will be charged.

The van was removed from the building around 7:40 a.m.

  • A work van crashed into a motel in south Raleigh on Thursday morning (CBS 17)
