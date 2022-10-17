WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial accident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night.

Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after “a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him” just before 7 p.m.

Crabtree did not identify the man, say how the forklift rolled or release any information about the scene, that he said is under construction.

CBS 17 has a crew en route to the scene.